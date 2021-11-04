Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Standard Chartered from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS:SCBFY opened at $12.67 on Monday. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

