Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Standard Chartered from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

OTCMKTS:SCBFY opened at $12.67 on Monday. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.