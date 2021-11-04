Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $8,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $187.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.65 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.77. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 34.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

