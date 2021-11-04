StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

NYSE:SRT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.67. 60,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,245. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46. StarTek has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.33 million, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Get StarTek alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in StarTek stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) by 1,861.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,551 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.29% of StarTek worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SRT shares. Barrington Research started coverage on StarTek in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of StarTek in a report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StarTek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, StarTek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

StarTek Company Profile

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.