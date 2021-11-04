State Street Corp Acquires 172,812 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,212,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,812 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $127,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,249 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $17,814,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 208.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,521,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,259 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,334,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

VRNS stock opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.57. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $67,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,510.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $200,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,085 shares of company stock valued at $13,987,408 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

