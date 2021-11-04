State Street Corp Acquires 595,399 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,577,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 595,399 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.75% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $131,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMBI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,564,000 after buying an additional 892,690 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,026,000 after buying an additional 837,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,609,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,917,000 after buying an additional 710,923 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 513.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 575,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,403,000 after buying an additional 481,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

