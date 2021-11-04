State Street Corp Acquires 67,789 Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,258,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 67,789 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.05% of Retail Properties of America worth $129,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the second quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Properties of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

