State Street Corp Buys 125,384 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,384 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $130,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter worth $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter worth $108,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. William Blair cut Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.20.

Shares of SAIC opened at $89.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.89. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

