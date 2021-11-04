State Street Corp Has $122.04 Million Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.68% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $122,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABG. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 107.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 52,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $182.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.05. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.00 and a 52 week high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

