State Street Corp Has $127.49 Million Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,212,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $127,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 267.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 402,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,656,000 after acquiring an additional 268,942 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 208.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 78,605 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at about $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

VRNS stock opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.57.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $67,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,510.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $200,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,085 shares of company stock valued at $13,987,408 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

