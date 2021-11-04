State Street Corp Has $130.13 Million Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,879,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,186 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.06% of Adient worth $130,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Adient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adient by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Adient by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adient by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Adient by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.41.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.78) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

