State Street Corp Purchases 111,054 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,054 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $133,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.28.

NYSE:ADS opened at $87.25 on Thursday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $54.34 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.12.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

