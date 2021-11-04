State Street Corp Purchases 240,093 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,595,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,093 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.44% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $134,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $73.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OLLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

