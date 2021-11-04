State Street Corp Purchases 395,931 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,141,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,931 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Upwork were worth $124,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,499,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,160,000 after acquiring an additional 854,679 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,331,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,247,000 after acquiring an additional 610,124 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,640,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,799,000 after acquiring an additional 403,950 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

UPWK opened at $48.92 on Thursday. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.68 and a beta of 1.86.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $187,125.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $326,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,345.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,722 shares of company stock worth $3,229,812 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

