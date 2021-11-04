State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

State Street Corp grew its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,204,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 628,007 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.57% of CVB Financial worth $128,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in CVB Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in CVB Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in CVB Financial by 495.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in CVB Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $20.99 on Thursday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.49.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 45.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.38%.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

