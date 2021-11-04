State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,738,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,950 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $126,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,074,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 447.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,510,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,126,000 after purchasing an additional 374,501 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

NYSE:KFY opened at $79.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.15. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $80.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

