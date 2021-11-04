Stellar Price Tops $0.37 (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. In the last week, Stellar has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $8.94 billion and approximately $677.10 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00087424 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00080334 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.00123662 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00074446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00101250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,195.02 or 0.99805936 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,659 coins and its circulating supply is 24,206,023,875 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

