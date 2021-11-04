Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Down 5.5% After Earnings Miss

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) traded down 5.5% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $60.23 and last traded at $60.53. 3,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 294,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.06.

The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 414.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 7,055.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 250.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.94.

About Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

