STERIS (NYSE:STE) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Stephens

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $255.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.23% from the company’s current price.

STE has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.17.

Get STERIS alerts:

NYSE STE traded down $14.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.72. 856,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,112. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 0.60. STERIS has a 12-month low of $170.36 and a 12-month high of $237.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.21 and a 200 day moving average of $211.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 426,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,359,000 after acquiring an additional 82,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.