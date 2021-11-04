Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 132,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 226,443 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COLD shares. Truist dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $30.29 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.23.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

