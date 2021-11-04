Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 539.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 96,411 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $39.16 on Thursday. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $33.46 and a one year high of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.17.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.85.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

