Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 259 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 54.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 12.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 38.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 515.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 250,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $136.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.53 and a 200 day moving average of $126.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.48. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

GSHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.11.

In other news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 53,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $7,181,288.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $96,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,502 shares of company stock valued at $28,936,610 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

