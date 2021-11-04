Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Olin by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 100.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Olin by 81.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 427,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,249,000 after buying an additional 192,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $61.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.48. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $61.39.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -59.26%.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

