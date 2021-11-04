Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,518,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,649,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 796,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 150,505 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,399,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,477,000 after purchasing an additional 27,370 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $51.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $38.65 and a twelve month high of $52.04.

