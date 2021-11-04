Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ON. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $35,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $57.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

