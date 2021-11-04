Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 133 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,853,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,663,000 after purchasing an additional 467,099 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,903,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,184,000 after purchasing an additional 757,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,363,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,572,000 after purchasing an additional 96,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 355.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,744 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATO stock opened at $93.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $104.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.33.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Argus lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

