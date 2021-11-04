SThree (LON:STEM) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of SThree (LON:STEM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock.

Shares of SThree stock opened at GBX 589 ($7.70) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £786.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 559.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 482.84. SThree has a one year low of GBX 244.74 ($3.20) and a one year high of GBX 610 ($7.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

In other news, insider Andrew Beach purchased 3,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 581 ($7.59) per share, for a total transaction of £20,009.64 ($26,142.72).

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

