Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 2,336 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in HSBC were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of HSBC by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC stock opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Equities analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSBC shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

