Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 2,371 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,862 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,247,000 after purchasing an additional 229,916 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,424,000 after purchasing an additional 280,758 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $375,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,947.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $72.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.87. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.72 and a twelve month high of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.64.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 27.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

