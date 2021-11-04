Stifel Financial Corp Has $920,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 350.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,388,000 after purchasing an additional 402,912 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,901,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,645,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 100.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 91,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 45,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 515,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares in the last quarter.

FLJP stock opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $32.53.

