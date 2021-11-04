Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $908,000 Investment in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,274,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,969,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,950,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,136,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGTI opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Agiliti, Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 27,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $621,822.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,773 over the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Agiliti Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

