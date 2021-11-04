Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 5,758 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after acquiring an additional 268,147 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,951,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 721,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 25,302 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 246,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 19,131 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 13.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $16.31 on Thursday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

