Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,100 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,844,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter worth $239,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average is $38.29. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $40.20.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

