Stifel Financial Corp Sells 18,746 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,746 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,463,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,516,000 after purchasing an additional 52,524 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,494,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,398,000 after purchasing an additional 28,153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,217,000 after purchasing an additional 139,577 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FOX by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after purchasing an additional 125,487 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in FOX by 1,295.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,433,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

FOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised FOX to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.77.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $692,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $841,355.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,881.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,658 in the last three months. 19.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

