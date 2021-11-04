Stifel Nicolaus Increases International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Price Target to C$11.25

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IPCFF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised shares of International Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPCFF opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. International Petroleum has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $6.08.

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

