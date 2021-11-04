Stifel Nicolaus Increases International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Price Target to C$11.25

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IPCFF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised shares of International Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPCFF opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. International Petroleum has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $6.08.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

