Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,878.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 205,971 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $5,854,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,087,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 56.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $89,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $426,683 in the last three months. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.16 million, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.06. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

