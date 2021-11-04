Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $65.46

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.46 and last traded at $67.64, with a volume of 386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on STRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average is $75.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the second quarter worth $3,411,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the second quarter worth $440,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the second quarter worth $463,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Strategic Education by 134.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

