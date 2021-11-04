Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SAUHY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Straumann from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BNP Paribas raised Straumann from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Straumann from CHF 1,230 to CHF 1,745 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Straumann currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,875.00.

Shares of SAUHY opened at $110.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.81. Straumann has a twelve month low of $54.53 and a twelve month high of $111.13.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

