Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Declares $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has raised its dividend by 11.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 45.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to earn $5.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

RGR opened at $81.32 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $92.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.19.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $389,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $125,305.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,503 shares of company stock worth $885,205. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

