Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the September 30th total of 35,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summer Infant by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 784,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 19,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summer Infant by 84.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summer Infant during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SUMR opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 million, a P/E ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.70. Summer Infant has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 0.30%.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

