Summit Insights Upgrades Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) to “Buy”

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.60.

Shares of QLYS stock traded up $11.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.04. 746,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,428. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 81.09 and a beta of 0.67. Qualys has a 12-month low of $87.75 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.48.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $623,503.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,258,669.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 953,970 shares of company stock worth $113,605,284. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Qualys by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,077 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Qualys by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Qualys by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Qualys by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

