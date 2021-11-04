Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

SUM stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.37. 1,221,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,288. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.20. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.30.

SUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summit Materials stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Summit Materials worth $15,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

