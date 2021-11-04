Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.
SUM stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.37. 1,221,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,288. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.20. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.30.
SUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
