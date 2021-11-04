Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.240-$1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.440-$6.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.48. The stock had a trading volume of 518,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,913. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $135.01 and a 52 week high of $209.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

SUI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.57.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 129,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $197.42 per share, with a total value of $25,563,126.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sun Communities stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Sun Communities worth $61,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

