Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $219.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.57.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $196.12 on Wednesday. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $135.01 and a 52 week high of $209.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.49 and its 200-day moving average is $183.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 129,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $197.42 per share, with a total value of $25,563,126.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,124,000 after acquiring an additional 577,303 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

