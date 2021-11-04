SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

STKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on SunOpta in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SunOpta in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 50,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,110. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.44. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $17.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in SunOpta by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 209,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SunOpta by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 136,386 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

