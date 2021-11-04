Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $46.99 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,482.07 or 0.07317639 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00087462 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 628,840,207 coins and its circulating supply is 333,015,229 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.