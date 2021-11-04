Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Down 15.8% in October

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Superior Gold stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54. Superior Gold has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.69.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. It owns the Plutonic Gold operations located in Australia. The company was founded on July 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

