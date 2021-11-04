Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Down 15.8% in October

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of Superior Gold stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54. Superior Gold has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.69.
Superior Gold Company Profile
