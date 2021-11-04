Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $2.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:SUPN traded up $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,647. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.20. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $20.29 and a one year high of $34.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $8,832,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,116,000 after purchasing an additional 227,872 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

