Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Surgery Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $48.02 on Monday. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $69.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth $122,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 52.1% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

