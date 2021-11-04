Susquehanna Trims Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Target Price to $36.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNCY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $34.74 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.24. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $29,459.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $32,844,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,704,755 shares of company stock worth $273,006,533 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 425,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 525,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,435,000 after buying an additional 175,905 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

