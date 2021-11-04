suterusu 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $632,069.00 (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last week, suterusu has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. suterusu has a market capitalization of $25.30 million and approximately $632,069.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00049964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.26 or 0.00246500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00097206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

suterusu Profile

suterusu (SUTER) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

